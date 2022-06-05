All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|15
|.722
|_
|Toronto
|31
|22
|.585
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|31
|23
|.574
|8
|Boston
|26
|27
|.491
|12½
|Baltimore
|23
|33
|.411
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|32
|24
|.571
|_
|Cleveland
|24
|25
|.490
|4½
|Chicago
|25
|27
|.481
|5
|Detroit
|21
|33
|.389
|10
|Kansas City
|17
|34
|.333
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|19
|.642
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|27
|.500
|7½
|Texas
|25
|27
|.481
|8½
|Seattle
|23
|30
|.434
|11
|Oakland
|20
|35
|.364
|15
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|36
|19
|.655
|_
|Atlanta
|27
|27
|.500
|8½
|Philadelphia
|24
|29
|.453
|11
|Miami
|22
|30
|.423
|12½
|Washington
|21
|35
|.375
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|22
|.600
|_
|St. Louis
|31
|23
|.574
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|28
|.462
|7½
|Chicago
|23
|31
|.426
|9½
|Cincinnati
|18
|36
|.333
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|35
|18
|.660
|_
|San Diego
|32
|21
|.604
|3
|San Francisco
|29
|24
|.547
|6
|Arizona
|26
|29
|.473
|10
|Colorado
|23
|30
|.434
|12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 0
Toronto 12, Minnesota 3
Texas 3, Seattle 2
Baltimore 5, Cleveland 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 8, Oakland 0
Kansas City 6, Houston 0
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 8, Toronto 6
Chicago White Sox 6, Tampa Bay 5
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas (Gray 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 4-6) at Houston (Javier 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 1-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-3), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 1, 1st game
Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 1
San Diego 4, Milwaukee 0
Miami 5, San Francisco 4
Washington 10, Cincinnati 8
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 6, Colorado 2, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 9, L.A. Dodgers 4
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 0
San Francisco 5, Miami 1
Washington 5, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 2-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-7), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 6-1) at San Diego (Snell 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
