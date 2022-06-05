All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 39 15 .722 _ Toronto 31 22 .585 7½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 39 15 .722 _ Toronto 31 22 .585 7½ Tampa Bay 31 23 .574 8 Boston 26 27 .491 12½ Baltimore 23 33 .411 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 32 24 .571 _ Cleveland 24 25 .490 4½ Chicago 25 27 .481 5 Detroit 21 33 .389 10 Kansas City 17 34 .333 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 34 19 .642 _ Los Angeles 27 27 .500 7½ Texas 25 27 .481 8½ Seattle 23 30 .434 11 Oakland 20 35 .364 15

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 36 19 .655 _ Atlanta 27 27 .500 8½ Philadelphia 24 29 .453 11 Miami 22 30 .423 12½ Washington 21 35 .375 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 33 22 .600 _ St. Louis 31 23 .574 1½ Pittsburgh 24 28 .462 7½ Chicago 23 31 .426 9½ Cincinnati 18 36 .333 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 35 18 .660 _ San Diego 32 21 .604 3 San Francisco 29 24 .547 6 Arizona 26 29 .473 10 Colorado 23 30 .434 12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 0

Toronto 12, Minnesota 3

Texas 3, Seattle 2

Baltimore 5, Cleveland 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 8, Oakland 0

Kansas City 6, Houston 0

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 8, Toronto 6

Chicago White Sox 6, Tampa Bay 5

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas (Gray 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 4-6) at Houston (Javier 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 1-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-3), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 1, 1st game

Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 1

San Diego 4, Milwaukee 0

Miami 5, San Francisco 4

Washington 10, Cincinnati 8

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 6, Colorado 2, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, L.A. Dodgers 4

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 0

San Francisco 5, Miami 1

Washington 5, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 2-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-7), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 6-1) at San Diego (Snell 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

