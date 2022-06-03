All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 37 15 .712 _ Toronto 30 20 .600 6…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 37 15 .712 _ Toronto 30 20 .600 6 Tampa Bay 30 21 .588 6½ Boston 24 27 .471 12½ Baltimore 22 32 .407 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 30 23 .566 _ Cleveland 23 24 .489 4 Chicago 23 26 .469 5 Detroit 21 31 .404 8½ Kansas City 16 33 .327 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 33 18 .647 _ Los Angeles 27 26 .509 7 Texas 24 26 .480 8½ Seattle 22 29 .431 11 Oakland 20 33 .377 14

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 35 18 .660 _ Atlanta 25 27 .481 9½ Philadelphia 23 29 .442 11½ Miami 21 29 .420 12½ Washington 19 35 .352 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 33 20 .623 _ St. Louis 30 22 .577 2½ Pittsburgh 22 27 .449 9 Chicago 22 30 .423 10½ Cincinnati 18 33 .353 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 34 17 .667 _ San Diego 30 21 .588 4 San Francisco 28 23 .549 6 Arizona 25 27 .481 9½ Colorado 23 28 .451 11

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 3, Texas 1

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 13, Detroit 0

Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Brieske 0-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-2), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-4) at Baltimore (Wells 2-4), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Otto 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 4-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 5-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Miami 3, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 8, Washington 1

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 13, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 14, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0

Washington 8, Cincinnati 5

San Francisco 15, Miami 6

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 0-0), 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 3-1) at Milwaukee (Ashby 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Miami (López 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 3-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Kilian 0-0), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (Strider 1-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-5), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

