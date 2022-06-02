RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UK pledges missiles to Ukraine | US, Germany to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Why Poland is boosting infrastructure
June 2, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 34 15 .694 _
Toronto 29 20 .592 5
Tampa Bay 29 21 .580
Boston 24 27 .471 11
Baltimore 22 30 .423 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 30 23 .566 _
Chicago 23 25 .479
Cleveland 22 24 .478
Detroit 21 30 .412 8
Kansas City 16 33 .327 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 33 18 .647 _
Los Angeles 27 23 .540
Texas 24 25 .490 8
Seattle 21 29 .420 11½
Oakland 20 33 .377 14

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 35 17 .673 _
Atlanta 24 27 .471 10½
Philadelphia 22 29 .431 12½
Miami 20 28 .417 13
Washington 18 34 .346 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 32 20 .615 _
St. Louis 29 21 .580 2
Pittsburgh 22 27 .449
Chicago 21 29 .420 10
Cincinnati 17 32 .347 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 33 17 .660 _
San Diego 30 20 .600 3
San Francisco 27 22 .551
Arizona 25 27 .481 9
Colorado 23 27 .460 10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Houston 5, Oakland 4

Detroit 5, Minnesota 0

Boston 7, Cincinnati 1

Baltimore 9, Seattle 2

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3, 11 innings

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 2-3) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 5, San Diego 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0

Miami 14, Colorado 1, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Arizona 0

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5

Boston 7, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

Colorado 13, Miami 12, 10 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-4), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 5-4) at Cincinnati (Minor 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 5-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-2), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 6-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

