All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 53 20 .726 _ Boston 42 31 .575 11…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 53 20 .726 _ Boston 42 31 .575 11 Tampa Bay 40 32 .556 12½ Toronto 40 32 .556 12½ Baltimore 34 40 .459 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 41 33 .554 _ Cleveland 36 32 .529 2 Chicago 34 37 .479 5½ Detroit 28 44 .389 12 Kansas City 26 45 .366 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 45 27 .625 _ Texas 34 37 .479 10½ Los Angeles 35 40 .467 11½ Seattle 34 40 .459 12 Oakland 25 49 .338 21

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 47 27 .635 _ Atlanta 42 32 .568 5 Philadelphia 39 35 .527 8 Miami 33 38 .465 12½ Washington 27 48 .360 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _ St. Louis 41 34 .547 1 Pittsburgh 29 43 .403 11½ Chicago 28 45 .384 13 Cincinnati 25 47 .347 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 45 26 .634 _ San Diego 45 30 .600 2 San Francisco 39 33 .542 6½ Arizona 33 41 .446 13½ Colorado 31 42 .425 15

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Baltimore 3

Oakland 5, Kansas City 3

Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3

Boston 8, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 6, Colorado 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3, 10 innings

Washington 6, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Arizona 11, Detroit 7

Monday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Montas 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 6-1) at Toronto (Stripling 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Winder 2-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Gray 3-3) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 6-4), 9:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Seattle (Ray 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3

Minnesota 6, Colorado 3

Washington 6, Texas 4

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 8, San Diego 5

Arizona 11, Detroit 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4) at Washington (Corbin 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-4), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-2), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 3-5), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 3-3) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 6-4), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

