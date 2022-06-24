SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 52 18 .743 _
Toronto 39 30 .565 12½
Boston 39 31 .557 13
Tampa Bay 37 32 .536 14½
Baltimore 32 39 .451 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 36 29 .554 _
Minnesota 39 32 .549 _
Chicago 33 35 .485
Detroit 26 43 .377 12
Kansas City 25 43 .368 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 43 26 .623 _
Texas 33 35 .485
Los Angeles 34 38 .472 10½
Seattle 32 39 .451 12
Oakland 23 48 .324 21

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 45 26 .634 _
Atlanta 41 30 .577 4
Philadelphia 37 34 .521 8
Miami 32 36 .471 11½
Washington 25 47 .347 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 32 .556 _
St. Louis 40 32 .556 _
Pittsburgh 29 40 .420
Chicago 26 44 .371 13
Cincinnati 23 46 .333 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 43 25 .632 _
San Diego 44 28 .611 1
San Francisco 38 31 .551
Arizona 32 39 .451 12½
Colorado 30 40 .429 14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 6

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Friday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Javier 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-1), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-4) at Texas (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 1-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-8), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Minnesota (Archer 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2), 10:07 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Miami 3, Colorado 2

Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 10, Cincinnati 5

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 7, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

Philadelphia 6, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-4) at Texas (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 5-5) at Miami (Rogers 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 6-2), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Minnesota (Archer 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Atlanta (Fried 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at San Diego (Snell 0-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

