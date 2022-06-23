All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 51 18 .739 _ Toronto 39 30 .565 12…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 51 18 .739 _ Toronto 39 30 .565 12 Boston 39 31 .557 12½ Tampa Bay 37 32 .536 14 Baltimore 31 39 .443 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 36 28 .563 _ Minnesota 38 32 .543 1 Chicago 33 34 .493 4½ Detroit 26 43 .377 12½ Kansas City 25 43 .368 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 43 25 .632 _ Texas 33 35 .485 10 Los Angeles 34 38 .472 11 Seattle 31 39 .443 13 Oakland 23 47 .329 21

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 26 .634 _ Atlanta 40 30 .571 4½ Philadelphia 36 34 .514 8½ Miami 31 36 .463 12 Washington 25 47 .347 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 40 31 .563 _ Milwaukee 39 32 .549 1 Pittsburgh 28 40 .412 10½ Chicago 26 43 .377 13 Cincinnati 23 45 .338 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 42 25 .627 _ San Diego 44 27 .620 _ San Francisco 38 30 .559 4½ Arizona 32 39 .451 12 Colorado 30 39 .435 13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 4, Philadelphia 2

Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings

Boston 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 11, Minnesota 10

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 0

Seattle 9, Oakland 0

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston (Verlander 8-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 7-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-4), 9:38 p.m.

Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 4, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 10, Arizona 4

Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings

Miami 7, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 3

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 4

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 5-2) at Miami (Alcantara 7-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-3), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-6) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-4) at San Diego (Gore 4-3), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-2), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

