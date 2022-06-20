Primary Day: DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | 2 Va. races stand out | Local election news
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 20, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 49 17 .742 _
Toronto 38 28 .576 11
Tampa Bay 36 30 .545 13
Boston 36 31 .537 13½
Baltimore 30 38 .441 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 38 30 .559 _
Cleveland 34 28 .548 1
Chicago 31 33 .484 5
Detroit 26 40 .394 11
Kansas City 23 42 .354 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 41 25 .621 _
Los Angeles 33 36 .478
Texas 31 35 .470 10
Seattle 29 39 .426 13
Oakland 23 45 .338 19

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 44 24 .647 _
Atlanta 38 29 .567
Philadelphia 36 32 .529 8
Miami 29 35 .453 13
Washington 24 46 .343 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 38 30 .559 _
St. Louis 38 30 .559 _
Pittsburgh 26 39 .400 10½
Chicago 25 41 .379 12
Cincinnati 23 43 .348 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 40 25 .615 _
San Diego 41 27 .603 ½
San Francisco 37 28 .569 3
Arizona 32 36 .471
Colorado 30 37 .448 11

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 6, St. Louis 4

Detroit 7, Texas 3

Toronto 10, N.Y. Yankees 9

Oakland 4, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 0

Arizona 7, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-5) at Boston (Hill 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:49 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 9, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 3

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 3

Boston 6, St. Louis 4

Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 8, San Diego 3

Arizona 7, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Monday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 8-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Atlanta (Strider 3-2), 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Milwaukee (Ashby 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

