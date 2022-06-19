All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 49 16 .754 _ Toronto 37 28 .569 12…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 49 16 .754 _ Toronto 37 28 .569 12 Tampa Bay 36 29 .554 13 Boston 35 31 .530 14½ Baltimore 29 38 .433 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 38 29 .567 _ Cleveland 33 28 .541 2 Chicago 31 32 .492 5 Detroit 25 40 .385 12 Kansas City 23 41 .359 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 40 25 .615 _ Texas 31 34 .477 9 Los Angeles 32 36 .471 9½ Seattle 29 38 .433 12 Oakland 22 45 .328 19

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 44 23 .657 _ Atlanta 37 29 .561 6½ Philadelphia 36 31 .537 8 Miami 28 35 .444 14 Washington 23 46 .333 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 38 29 .567 _ Milwaukee 37 30 .552 1 Pittsburgh 25 39 .391 11½ Chicago 25 40 .385 12 Cincinnati 23 42 .354 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 40 24 .625 _ San Diego 41 26 .612 ½ San Francisco 37 27 .578 3 Arizona 31 36 .463 10½ Colorado 29 37 .439 12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

Kansas City 2, Oakland 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Houston 0

Detroit 14, Texas 7

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 2, 10 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 11, Boston 2

Minnesota 11, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 0, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Faedo 1-3) at Boston (Winckowski 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-5), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 2

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 3

San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 11, Boston 2

Colorado 5, San Diego 4

Minnesota 11, Arizona 1

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Kilian 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 6-2) at Atlanta (Fried 7-2), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-3) at San Diego (Darvish 6-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

