RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: keep talking to Putin
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 48 16 .750 _
Toronto 37 27 .578 11
Tampa Bay 35 29 .547 13
Boston 35 30 .538 13½
Baltimore 29 37 .439 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 37 29 .561 _
Cleveland 33 27 .550 1
Chicago 30 32 .484 5
Detroit 24 40 .375 12
Kansas City 22 41 .349 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 40 24 .625 _
Texas 31 33 .484 9
Los Angeles 30 36 .455 11
Seattle 29 36 .446 11½
Oakland 22 44 .333 19

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 43 23 .652 _
Atlanta 37 28 .569
Philadelphia 35 31 .530 8
Miami 28 34 .452 13
Washington 23 45 .338 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 37 29 .561 _
Milwaukee 36 30 .545 1
Pittsburgh 25 38 .397 10½
Chicago 24 40 .375 12
Cincinnati 23 41 .359 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 41 25 .621 _
Los Angeles 39 24 .619 ½
San Francisco 36 27 .571
Arizona 31 35 .470 10
Colorado 28 37 .431 12½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0

Texas 7, Detroit 0

Boston 6, St. Louis 5

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 3

Houston 13, Chicago White Sox 3

Arizona 7, Minnesota 2

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Pallante 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 6-5), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-3) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3), 1:37 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 0-4), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at Oakland (Koenig 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-2) at Houston (Javier 3-3), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0

Boston 6, St. Louis 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 4

Philadelphia 8, Washington 7, 10 innings, 2nd game

Colorado 10, San Diego 4

Arizona 7, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:35 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Washington (Tetreault 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 6-5), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-7) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS expands AI-powered bots to set up payment plans with taxpayers over the phone

CISA provides agencies with long-awaited cloud security guidance

Three FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up