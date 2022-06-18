All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 48 16 .750 _ Toronto 37 27 .578 11…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 48 16 .750 _ Toronto 37 27 .578 11 Tampa Bay 35 29 .547 13 Boston 35 30 .538 13½ Baltimore 29 37 .439 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 37 29 .561 _ Cleveland 33 27 .550 1 Chicago 30 32 .484 5 Detroit 24 40 .375 12 Kansas City 22 41 .349 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 40 24 .625 _ Texas 31 33 .484 9 Los Angeles 30 36 .455 11 Seattle 29 36 .446 11½ Oakland 22 44 .333 19

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 43 23 .652 _ Atlanta 37 28 .569 5½ Philadelphia 35 31 .530 8 Miami 28 34 .452 13 Washington 23 45 .338 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 37 29 .561 _ Milwaukee 36 30 .545 1 Pittsburgh 25 38 .397 10½ Chicago 24 40 .375 12 Cincinnati 23 41 .359 13

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 41 25 .621 _ Los Angeles 39 24 .619 ½ San Francisco 36 27 .571 3½ Arizona 31 35 .470 10 Colorado 28 37 .431 12½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0

Texas 7, Detroit 0

Boston 6, St. Louis 5

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 3

Houston 13, Chicago White Sox 3

Arizona 7, Minnesota 2

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Pallante 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 6-5), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-3) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3), 1:37 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 0-4), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at Oakland (Koenig 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-2) at Houston (Javier 3-3), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0

Boston 6, St. Louis 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 4

Philadelphia 8, Washington 7, 10 innings, 2nd game

Colorado 10, San Diego 4

Arizona 7, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:35 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Washington (Tetreault 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 6-5), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-7) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.