All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 46 16 .742 _ Toronto 37 25 .597 9…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 46 16 .742 _ Toronto 37 25 .597 9 Tampa Bay 35 27 .565 11 Boston 34 29 .540 12½ Baltimore 27 37 .422 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 37 28 .569 _ Cleveland 31 27 .534 2½ Chicago 30 31 .492 5 Detroit 24 38 .387 11½ Kansas City 21 41 .339 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 39 24 .619 _ Texas 29 33 .468 9½ Los Angeles 29 35 .453 10½ Seattle 28 35 .444 11 Oakland 21 43 .328 18½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 41 23 .641 _ Atlanta 37 27 .578 4 Philadelphia 32 31 .508 8½ Miami 28 33 .459 11½ Washington 23 42 .354 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 37 28 .569 _ Milwaukee 35 29 .547 1½ Pittsburgh 25 37 .403 10½ Chicago 23 39 .371 12½ Cincinnati 23 40 .365 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 39 23 .629 _ San Diego 40 24 .625 _ San Francisco 35 27 .565 4 Arizona 30 35 .462 10½ Colorado 27 36 .429 12½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 13, Detroit 0

Houston 9, Texas 2

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2

Minnesota 5, Seattle 0

Toronto 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 10, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1) at Toronto (Stripling 3-1), 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2) at Houston (Valdez 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-6) at Oakland (Montas 3-6), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-3) at Seattle (Ray 5-6), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 4

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 4

Cleveland 7, Colorado 5

San Diego 19, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-4) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-2), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Rodón 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:35 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.