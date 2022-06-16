All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|46
|16
|.742
|_
|Toronto
|37
|25
|.597
|9
|Tampa Bay
|35
|27
|.565
|11
|Boston
|34
|29
|.540
|12½
|Baltimore
|27
|37
|.422
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|37
|28
|.569
|_
|Cleveland
|31
|27
|.534
|2½
|Chicago
|30
|31
|.492
|5
|Detroit
|24
|38
|.387
|11½
|Kansas City
|21
|41
|.339
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|39
|24
|.619
|_
|Texas
|29
|33
|.468
|9½
|Los Angeles
|29
|35
|.453
|10½
|Seattle
|28
|35
|.444
|11
|Oakland
|21
|43
|.328
|18½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|23
|.641
|_
|Atlanta
|37
|27
|.578
|4
|Philadelphia
|32
|31
|.508
|8½
|Miami
|28
|33
|.459
|11½
|Washington
|23
|42
|.354
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|37
|28
|.569
|_
|Milwaukee
|35
|29
|.547
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|25
|37
|.403
|10½
|Chicago
|23
|39
|.371
|12½
|Cincinnati
|23
|40
|.365
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|39
|23
|.629
|_
|San Diego
|40
|24
|.625
|_
|San Francisco
|35
|27
|.565
|4
|Arizona
|30
|35
|.462
|10½
|Colorado
|27
|36
|.429
|12½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 13, Detroit 0
Houston 9, Texas 2
Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2
Minnesota 5, Seattle 0
Toronto 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 10, Oakland 1
Cleveland 7, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 4, L.A. Angels 1
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1) at Toronto (Stripling 3-1), 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2) at Houston (Valdez 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-6) at Oakland (Montas 3-6), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-6), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-3) at Seattle (Ray 5-6), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Miami 1
Arizona 7, Cincinnati 4
Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2
Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 4
Cleveland 7, Colorado 5
San Diego 19, Chicago Cubs 5
L.A. Dodgers 4, L.A. Angels 1
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 4-4) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-2), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 5-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-7), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (Rodón 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Gore 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-6), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:35 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.