All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|16
|.738
|_
|Toronto
|36
|25
|.590
|9
|Tampa Bay
|35
|26
|.574
|10
|Boston
|33
|29
|.532
|12½
|Baltimore
|27
|36
|.429
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|36
|28
|.563
|_
|Cleveland
|30
|27
|.526
|2½
|Chicago
|29
|31
|.483
|5
|Detroit
|24
|37
|.393
|10½
|Kansas City
|20
|41
|.328
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|38
|24
|.613
|_
|Texas
|29
|32
|.475
|8½
|Los Angeles
|29
|34
|.460
|9½
|Seattle
|28
|34
|.452
|10
|Oakland
|21
|42
|.333
|17½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|22
|.651
|_
|Atlanta
|36
|27
|.571
|5
|Philadelphia
|31
|31
|.500
|9½
|Miami
|28
|32
|.467
|11½
|Washington
|23
|41
|.359
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|37
|27
|.578
|_
|Milwaukee
|34
|29
|.540
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|37
|.393
|11½
|Chicago
|23
|38
|.377
|12½
|Cincinnati
|23
|39
|.371
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|38
|23
|.623
|_
|San Diego
|39
|24
|.619
|_
|San Francisco
|35
|26
|.574
|3
|Arizona
|29
|35
|.453
|10½
|Colorado
|27
|35
|.435
|11½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 6, Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 1
Houston 4, Texas 3
Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2
Seattle 5, Minnesota 0
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Boston (Hill 2-3), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 3-4) at Toronto (Gausman 5-5), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Detroit (Brieske 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-4) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 0
Atlanta 10, Washington 4
St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game
Miami 11, Philadelphia 9
San Diego 12, Chicago Cubs 5
Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Cincinnati 5, Arizona 3, 12 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Musgrove 7-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3) at Washington (Corbin 3-8), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
