Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 45 16 .738 _
Toronto 36 25 .590 9
Tampa Bay 35 26 .574 10
Boston 33 29 .532 12½
Baltimore 27 36 .429 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 36 28 .563 _
Cleveland 30 27 .526
Chicago 29 31 .483 5
Detroit 24 37 .393 10½
Kansas City 20 41 .328 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 38 24 .613 _
Texas 29 32 .475
Los Angeles 29 34 .460
Seattle 28 34 .452 10
Oakland 21 42 .333 17½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 41 22 .651 _
Atlanta 36 27 .571 5
Philadelphia 31 31 .500
Miami 28 32 .467 11½
Washington 23 41 .359 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 37 27 .578 _
Milwaukee 34 29 .540
Pittsburgh 24 37 .393 11½
Chicago 23 38 .377 12½
Cincinnati 23 39 .371 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 38 23 .623 _
San Diego 39 24 .619 _
San Francisco 35 26 .574 3
Arizona 29 35 .453 10½
Colorado 27 35 .435 11½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 6, Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 1

Houston 4, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2

Seattle 5, Minnesota 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Boston (Hill 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 3-4) at Toronto (Gausman 5-5), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Detroit (Brieske 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-4) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 10, Washington 4

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game

Miami 11, Philadelphia 9

San Diego 12, Chicago Cubs 5

Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Cincinnati 5, Arizona 3, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Musgrove 7-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3) at Washington (Corbin 3-8), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

