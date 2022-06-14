RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 44 16 .733 _
Toronto 36 24 .600 8
Tampa Bay 35 25 .583 9
Boston 32 29 .525 12½
Baltimore 26 36 .419 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 36 27 .571 _
Cleveland 29 27 .518
Chicago 28 31 .475 6
Detroit 24 36 .400 10½
Kansas City 20 40 .333 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 37 24 .607 _
Texas 29 31 .483
Los Angeles 29 33 .468
Seattle 27 34 .443 10
Oakland 21 41 .339 16½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 40 22 .645 _
Atlanta 35 27 .565 5
Philadelphia 31 30 .508
Miami 27 32 .458 11½
Washington 23 40 .365 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 35 27 .565 _
Milwaukee 34 28 .548 1
Pittsburgh 24 35 .407
Chicago 23 37 .383 11
Cincinnati 22 39 .361 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 37 23 .617 _
San Diego 38 24 .613 _
San Francisco 34 26 .567 3
Arizona 29 34 .460
Colorado 27 34 .443 10½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 11, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5

Texas 5, Houston 3

San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 3, Seattle 2

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-5) at Texas (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-5) at Toronto (Berríos 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Atlanta 9, Washington 5

San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5

San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati 5, Arizona 4

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (López 4-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 3:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-0), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD confronting 'Valley of Death,' other innovation bottlenecks

CISA details new “FEIT” advisors helping agencies improve cyber defenses

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

New VA portals provide simplicity, transparency to vendor interactions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up