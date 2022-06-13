RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 44 16 .733 _
Toronto 35 24 .593
Tampa Bay 35 25 .583 9
Boston 32 29 .525 12½
Baltimore 26 35 .426 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 35 27 .565 _
Cleveland 29 27 .518 3
Chicago 27 31 .466 6
Detroit 24 35 .407
Kansas City 20 39 .339 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 37 23 .617 _
Texas 28 31 .475
Los Angeles 29 33 .468 9
Seattle 27 33 .450 10
Oakland 21 41 .339 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 40 22 .645 _
Atlanta 34 27 .557
Philadelphia 30 30 .500 9
Miami 27 31 .466 11
Washington 23 39 .371 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 34 27 .557 _
Milwaukee 34 28 .548 ½
Pittsburgh 24 34 .414
Chicago 23 36 .390 10
Cincinnati 21 39 .350 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 37 23 .617 _
San Diego 37 24 .607 ½
San Francisco 33 26 .559
Arizona 29 33 .468 9
Colorado 27 34 .443 10½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Oakland 3

Toronto 6, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 18, Chicago Cubs 4

Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 0

Houston 9, Miami 4

Baltimore 10, Kansas City 7

Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 12 innings

Boston 2, Seattle 0

N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 1

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 3-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 5-3) at Texas (Dunning 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-2), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 4, Washington 1

N.Y. Yankees 18, Chicago Cubs 4

Arizona 13, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 6

Houston 9, Miami 4

Colorado 4, San Diego 2

San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 0

N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 1

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-6) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 3-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-4), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5) at Arizona (Davies 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-2), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

