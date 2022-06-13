All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|44
|16
|.733
|_
|Toronto
|35
|24
|.593
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|35
|25
|.583
|9
|Boston
|32
|29
|.525
|12½
|Baltimore
|26
|35
|.426
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|35
|27
|.565
|_
|Cleveland
|29
|27
|.518
|3
|Chicago
|27
|31
|.466
|6
|Detroit
|24
|35
|.407
|9½
|Kansas City
|20
|39
|.339
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|37
|23
|.617
|_
|Texas
|28
|31
|.475
|8½
|Los Angeles
|29
|33
|.468
|9
|Seattle
|27
|33
|.450
|10
|Oakland
|21
|41
|.339
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|40
|22
|.645
|_
|Atlanta
|34
|27
|.557
|5½
|Philadelphia
|30
|30
|.500
|9
|Miami
|27
|31
|.466
|11
|Washington
|23
|39
|.371
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|34
|27
|.557
|_
|Milwaukee
|34
|28
|.548
|½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|34
|.414
|8½
|Chicago
|23
|36
|.390
|10
|Cincinnati
|21
|39
|.350
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|37
|23
|.617
|_
|San Diego
|37
|24
|.607
|½
|San Francisco
|33
|26
|.559
|3½
|Arizona
|29
|33
|.468
|9
|Colorado
|27
|34
|.443
|10½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Oakland 3
Toronto 6, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 18, Chicago Cubs 4
Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 0
Houston 9, Miami 4
Baltimore 10, Kansas City 7
Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 12 innings
Boston 2, Seattle 0
N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 1
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 3-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Koenig 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 5-3) at Texas (Dunning 1-4), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-2), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-0), 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 3
Milwaukee 4, Washington 1
N.Y. Yankees 18, Chicago Cubs 4
Arizona 13, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 6
Houston 9, Miami 4
Colorado 4, San Diego 2
San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 0
N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 1
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-6) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1), 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 3-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-4), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5) at Arizona (Davies 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-2), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
