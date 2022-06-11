RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 11, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 42 16 .724 _
Toronto 34 23 .596
Tampa Bay 34 24 .586 8
Boston 31 28 .525 11½
Baltimore 24 35 .407 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 34 26 .567 _
Cleveland 28 26 .519 3
Chicago 27 29 .482 5
Detroit 23 34 .404
Kansas City 20 37 .351 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 36 22 .621 _
Los Angeles 28 32 .467 9
Texas 26 31 .456
Seattle 26 32 .448 10
Oakland 20 40 .333 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 39 21 .650 _
Atlanta 32 27 .542
Philadelphia 29 29 .500 9
Miami 26 30 .464 11
Washington 22 38 .367 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 33 26 .559 _
Milwaukee 33 27 .550 ½
Pittsburgh 24 32 .429
Chicago 23 34 .404 9
Cincinnati 20 38 .345 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 37 21 .638 _
San Diego 36 22 .621 1
San Francisco 31 26 .544
Arizona 28 32 .467 10
Colorado 25 33 .431 12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2

Toronto 10, Detroit 1

Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings

Miami 7, Houston 4

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 4, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-3), 11:35 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 2-1) at Detroit (Skubal 5-2), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-7), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 2-0) at Houston (Verlander 7-2), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Minnesota (Sands 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Seattle (Ray 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Washington 11, Milwaukee 5

Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 5

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings

Miami 7, Houston 4

San Diego 9, Colorado 0

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0) at Washington (Lee 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-3) at Atlanta (Wright 6-3), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 2-0) at Houston (Verlander 7-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 4-2), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-5) at San Diego (Martinez 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

