All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 40 15 .727 _ Toronto 33 22 .600 7 Tampa Bay 32 23 .582 8 Boston 29 27 .518 11½ Baltimore 24 33 .421 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 32 25 .561 _ Chicago 26 27 .491 4 Cleveland 25 26 .490 4 Detroit 22 33 .400 9 Kansas City 17 37 .315 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 36 20 .643 _ Los Angeles 27 30 .474 9½ Texas 26 29 .473 9½ Seattle 25 31 .446 11 Oakland 20 37 .351 16½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 38 20 .655 _ Atlanta 29 27 .518 8 Philadelphia 26 29 .473 10½ Miami 23 30 .434 12½ Washington 21 36 .368 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 33 24 .579 _ St. Louis 32 24 .571 ½ Pittsburgh 24 29 .453 7 Chicago 23 33 .411 9½ Cincinnati 20 35 .364 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 35 20 .636 _ San Diego 34 22 .607 1½ San Francisco 29 25 .537 5½ Arizona 26 31 .456 10 Colorado 24 31 .436 11

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Texas 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Toronto 7, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Boston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 12, Washington 2

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-4) at Miami (Rogers 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-5) at Atlanta (Fried 5-2), 7:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

