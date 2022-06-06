RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | Live updates | Russia hits Kyiv | How long can Ukraine keep up?
The Associated Press

June 6, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 39 15 .722 _
Toronto 31 22 .585
Tampa Bay 31 23 .574 8
Boston 27 27 .500 12
Baltimore 23 33 .411 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 32 24 .571 _
Cleveland 24 25 .490
Chicago 25 27 .481 5
Detroit 21 33 .389 10
Kansas City 17 35 .327 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 35 19 .648 _
Los Angeles 27 28 .491
Texas 25 28 .472
Seattle 24 30 .444 11
Oakland 20 36 .357 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 37 19 .661 _
Atlanta 28 27 .509
Philadelphia 25 29 .463 11
Miami 22 30 .423 13
Washington 21 35 .375 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 23 .589 _
St. Louis 32 23 .582 ½
Pittsburgh 24 28 .462 7
Chicago 23 32 .418
Cincinnati 18 35 .340 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 35 19 .648 _
San Diego 33 21 .611 2
San Francisco 29 24 .547
Arizona 26 29 .473
Colorado 23 31 .426 12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 8, Toronto 6

Chicago White Sox 6, Tampa Bay 5

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 7

Houston 7, Kansas City 4

Seattle 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

Boston 5, Oakland 2

Monday’s Games

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 3-4) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Atlanta (Wright 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 2-6) at Houston (Verlander 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 6-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 0

San Francisco 5, Miami 1

Washington 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 7

San Diego 6, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 8, Colorado 7

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Lee 0-1) at Miami (Cabrera 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Atlanta (Wright 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1) at San Diego (Darvish 4-3), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-3) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-4), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

