SUPREME COURT NEWS: Roe v. Wade overturned | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena | DC-area leaders react to abortion ruling | Companies covering abortion travel costs
Home » Sports » Baker wins Women's British…

Baker wins Women’s British Amateur, gets in 3 majors

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 4:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNSTANTON, England (AP) — Jess Baker of England had to make a 25-foot birdie just to reach match play in the Women’s British Amateur and then completed her amazing week with a 4-and-3 victory in the championship match Saturday at Hunstanton.

Baker won four straight holes to build a 3-up lead over Louise Rydqvist of Sweden after the morning 18 holes, and then extended her lead to 5 up through the 10th hole in the afternoon. She closed out the win on the 15th hole.

The 19-year-old Baker, who plays at the University of Central Florida, earns a spot in the Women’s British Open at Muirfield and the Evian Championship, along with the U.S. Women’s Open next year at Pebble Beach and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up