AUTO RACING: F1 returns to Canada; 1st time since 2019

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: Daniel Suarez pulled away from Chris Buescher in the closing laps on the road course in California to earn his first career victory in the series.

Next race: June 26, Nashville, Tennessee.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: A.J. Allmendinger led only six of 75 laps but beat Myatt Snider by 2.879 seconds for his second victory of the season — both on road courses — in the series debut at Portland International Raceway.

Next race: June 25, Nashville, Tennessee.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Clean Harbors 250

Site: Knoxville, Iowa.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:05 p.m. and 9:02 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 7 p.m., and race, 9 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Knoxville Raceway.

Race distance: 150 laps, 75 miles.

Last year: Austin Hill won after starting 13th.

Last race: Kyle Busch held off Zane Smith in a two-lap sprint in California to earn his first victory in the series this year, extending his record career to 62 wins and a streak of 10 consecutive years with at least one.

Fast facts: Busch became the fifth non-regular in the series to win through 12 races. … Defending series champion Ben Rhodes leads Chandler Smith by five points, Zane Smith by 12 and John Hunter Nemechek by 14 in the standings. … Zane Smith leads with three victories, 10 top-10 runs and 269 laps led.

Next race: June 24, Nashville, Tennessee.

FORMULA ONE

Canadian Grand Prix

Site: Montreal.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 1 p.m., and qualifying, 4 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (ESPN).

Track: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

Race distance: 70 laps, 189.694 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Max Verstappen took advantage when engine trouble plagued Charles LeClerc and won in Azerbaijan, his fifth victory of the season.

Fast facts: Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez have combined to win the last five races and six of eight on the season. LeCerc has won the other two. … Verstappen, the defending series champion, extended his lead to 21 points, now with Perez second. LeClerc fell to third, 34 points back. … Neither LeClerc nor Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. finished, a first for the team since 2020 in Italy. … The series has not raced in Canada since 2019.

Next race: July 3, Silverstone, England.

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden won at Road America, his third victory this season, and claimed a $1 million bonus for winning on an oval, street circuit and road course, while Marcus Ericsson reclaimed the points lead by 27 over Will Power.

Next race: July 3, Lexington, Ohio.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car in New Hampshire.

Next event: June 17-19, Bristol, Tennessee.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: June 17-18, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

