AUTO RACING: F1 returns to Canada; 1st time since 2019

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Last race: Daniel Suarez pulled away from Chris Buescher in the closing laps on the road course in California to earn his first career victory in the series.
Next race: June 26, Nashville, Tennessee.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Last race: A.J. Allmendinger led only six of 75 laps but beat Myatt Snider by 2.879 seconds for his second victory of the season — both on road courses — in the series debut at Portland International Raceway.
Next race: June 25, Nashville, Tennessee.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Clean Harbors 250
Site: Knoxville, Iowa.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:05 p.m. and 9:02 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 7 p.m., and race, 9 p.m. (FS1).
Track: Knoxville Raceway.
Race distance: 150 laps, 75 miles.
Last year: Austin Hill won after starting 13th.
Last race: Kyle Busch held off Zane Smith in a two-lap sprint in California to earn his first victory in the series this year, extending his record career to 62 wins and a streak of 10 consecutive years with at least one.
Fast facts: Busch became the fifth non-regular in the series to win through 12 races. … Defending series champion Ben Rhodes leads Chandler Smith by five points, Zane Smith by 12 and John Hunter Nemechek by 14 in the standings. … Zane Smith leads with three victories, 10 top-10 runs and 269 laps led.
Next race: June 24, Nashville, Tennessee.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
Canadian Grand Prix
Site: Montreal.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 1 p.m., and qualifying, 4 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (ESPN).
Track: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.
Race distance: 70 laps, 189.694 miles.
Last year: Did not race (pandemic).
Last race: Max Verstappen took advantage when engine trouble plagued Charles LeClerc and won in Azerbaijan, his fifth victory of the season.
Fast facts: Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez have combined to win the last five races and six of eight on the season. LeCerc has won the other two. … Verstappen, the defending series champion, extended his lead to 21 points, now with Perez second. LeClerc fell to third, 34 points back. … Neither LeClerc nor Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. finished, a first for the team since 2020 in Italy. … The series has not raced in Canada since 2019.
Next race: July 3, Silverstone, England.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Last race: Josef Newgarden won at Road America, his third victory this season, and claimed a $1 million bonus for winning on an oval, street circuit and road course, while Marcus Ericsson reclaimed the points lead by 27 over Will Power.
Next race: July 3, Lexington, Ohio.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car in New Hampshire.
Next event: June 17-19, Bristol, Tennessee.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Next events: June 17-18, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars
___
More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.