Arbitration Year-by-Year

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 1:00 PM

Year Players Teams
2022 4 9
2021 4 5
2020 5 7
2019 6 4
2018 12 10
2017 7 8
2016 3 1
2015 6 8
2014 1 2
2013 0 0
2012 2 5
2011 2 1
2010 3 5
2009 2 1
2008 2 6
2007 3 4
2006 2 4
2005 1 2
2004 3 4
2003 2 5
2002 1 4
2001 6 8
2000 4 6
1999 2 9
1998 3 5
1997 1 4
1996 7 3
1995 2 6
1994 6 10
1993 6 12
1992 9 11
1991 6 11
1990 14 10
1989 7 5
1988 7 11
1987 10 16
1986 15 20
1985 6 7
1984 4 6
1983 13 17
1982 8 14
1981 11 10
1980 15 11
1979 8 5
1978 2 7
1977 No arbitration
1976 No arbitration
1975 6 10
1974 13 16
Tot 251 334

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

