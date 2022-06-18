RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: keep talking to Putin
Arbitration Winners-Losers

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 4:09 PM

Teams 9, Players 3
Winners
Player, Club Asked Offered
Dansby Swanson, Atl $10,000,000 $9,200,000
Andrew Benintendi, KC 8,500,000 7,300,000
Adam Frazier, Sea 8,000,000 6,700,000
Losers
Player, Club Asked Offered
Adam Duvall, Atl $10,275,000 $9,275,000
Austin Riley, Atl $4,200,000 $3,950,000
Luke Jackson, Atl 4,000,000 3,600,000
Tyler O’Neill, StL 4,150,000 3,400,000
Nicky Lopez, KC 2,950,000 2,550,000
Pablo López, Mia 3,000,000 2,450,000
Jacob Stallings, Mia 3,100,000 2,450,000
Adrian Houser, Mil 3,000,000 2,425,000
Lucas Sims, Cin 1,600,000 1,200,000

