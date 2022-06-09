Arbitration Chart

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 'Caravan of death’ | War rap in Ukraine | More bodies found in Mariupol
The Associated Press

June 9, 2022, 2:38 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures for the fuve players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2021 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. Hearings are scheduled through June 24.

Player 2021 Asked Offered
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City
Nicky Lopez $597,500 $2,950,000 $2,550,000
New York
Aaron Judge 10,175,000 21,000,000 17,000,000
Seattle
Jesse Winker 3,150,000 7,000,000 5,400,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta
Max Fried 3,500,000 6,850 000 6,600,000
Miami
Jacob Stallings 1,300,000 3,100,000 2,450,000

