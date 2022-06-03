RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Arbitration Chart

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 4:30 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures for the 10 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2021 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. Hearings are scheduled through June 24.

Player 2021 Asked Offered
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City
Nicky Lopez $597,500 $2,950,000 $2,550,000
Minnesota
Gary Sánchez 6,350,000 9,500,000 8,500,000
New York
Aaron Judge 10,175,000 21,000,000 17,000,000
Seattle
Jesse Winker 3,150,000 7,000,000 5,400,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta
Adam Duvall 5,000,000 10,275,000 9,275,000
Max Fried 3,500,000 6,850 000 6,600,000
Dansby Swanson 6,000,000 10,000,000 9,200,000
Chicago
Willson Contreras 6,650,000 10,250,000 9,000,000
Cincinnati
Lucas Sims 598,500 1,600,000 1,200,000
Miami
Jacob Stallings 1,300,000 3,100,000 2,450,000

