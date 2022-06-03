Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures for the 10 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2021 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. Hearings are scheduled through June 24.
|Player
|2021
|Asked
|Offered
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|Nicky Lopez
|$597,500
|$2,950,000
|$2,550,000
|Minnesota
|Gary Sánchez
|6,350,000
|9,500,000
|8,500,000
|New York
|Aaron Judge
|10,175,000
|21,000,000
|17,000,000
|Seattle
|Jesse Winker
|3,150,000
|7,000,000
|5,400,000
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|Adam Duvall
|5,000,000
|10,275,000
|9,275,000
|Max Fried
|3,500,000
|6,850
|000
|6,600,000
|Dansby Swanson
|6,000,000
|10,000,000
|9,200,000
|Chicago
|Willson Contreras
|6,650,000
|10,250,000
|9,000,000
|Cincinnati
|Lucas Sims
|598,500
|1,600,000
|1,200,000
|Miami
|Jacob Stallings
|1,300,000
|3,100,000
|2,450,000
