Araujo scores as Atlanta United defeat Miami 2-0

The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 6:01 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Rocco Rios Novo — a 20-year old who started and made his first MLS appearance — stopped the three shots he faced while Luiz Araujo scored as Atlanta United earned a 2-0 win Sunday over Inter Miami.

United (5-5-4) never trailed after Araujo made it a 1-0 game in the fourth minute. Josef Martinez got an assist on the goal.

United also got one goal from Martinez.

United outshot Miami (5-7-3) 18-11, with eight shots on goal to four for Miami.

Drake Callender saved six of the eight shots he faced for Miami.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. United visits Toronto and Miami hosts Minnesota United.

