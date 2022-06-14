AP WNBA Power Poll

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians control 80% of Sieverodonetsk | Pope blasts Russian 'cruelty' | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 1:06 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 14. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Las Vegas (12) 11 2 144 1 1 1
2. Connecticut 10 4 125 2 2 3
3. Chicago 9 4 123 3 2 5
4. Washington 9 6 107 4 3 6
5. Seattle 8 5 100 6 3 5
6. Atlanta 7 6 76 5 6 8
7. Phoenix 5 8 73 10 5 9
8. Dallas 6 7 62 6 6 9
9. New York 5 9 46 11 7 10
10. Los Angeles 5 8 44 8 8 10
11. Indiana 4 12 23 12 11 12
12. Minnesota 3 11 13 9 11 12

