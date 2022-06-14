AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 14. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (12)
|11
|2
|144
|1
|1
|1
|2. Connecticut
|10
|4
|125
|2
|2
|3
|3. Chicago
|9
|4
|123
|3
|2
|5
|4. Washington
|9
|6
|107
|4
|3
|6
|5. Seattle
|8
|5
|100
|6
|3
|5
|6. Atlanta
|7
|6
|76
|5
|6
|8
|7. Phoenix
|5
|8
|73
|10
|5
|9
|8. Dallas
|6
|7
|62
|6
|6
|9
|9. New York
|5
|9
|46
|11
|7
|10
|10. Los Angeles
|5
|8
|44
|8
|8
|10
|11. Indiana
|4
|12
|23
|12
|11
|12
|12. Minnesota
|3
|11
|13
|9
|11
|12
