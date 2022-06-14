AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun,…

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 14. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (12) 11 2 144 1 1 1 2. Connecticut 10 4 125 2 2 3 3. Chicago 9 4 123 3 2 5 4. Washington 9 6 107 4 3 6 5. Seattle 8 5 100 6 3 5 6. Atlanta 7 6 76 5 6 8 7. Phoenix 5 8 73 10 5 9 8. Dallas 6 7 62 6 6 9 9. New York 5 9 46 11 7 10 10. Los Angeles 5 8 44 8 8 10 11. Indiana 4 12 23 12 11 12 12. Minnesota 3 11 13 9 11 12

