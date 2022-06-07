AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by an 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May,…

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by an 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 31. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (8) 10 2 140 1 1 2 2. Connecticut (4) 9 3 135 2 1 3 3. Chicago 7 3 121 4 2 3 4. Washington 7 5 102 3 4 5 5. Atlanta 7 4 98 7 4 7 6. Dallas 6 5 83 6 5 7 7. Seattle 5 5 73 5 5 8 8. Los Angeles 5 7 61 8 6 9 9. Minnesota 3 8 42 10 9 11 10. Phoenix 3 8 39 10 8 11 11. New York 3 8 29 12 10 12 12. Indiana 3 10 13 9 11 12

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.