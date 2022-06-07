RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 1:15 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by an 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 31. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Las Vegas (8) 10 2 140 1 1 2
2. Connecticut (4) 9 3 135 2 1 3
3. Chicago 7 3 121 4 2 3
4. Washington 7 5 102 3 4 5
5. Atlanta 7 4 98 7 4 7
6. Dallas 6 5 83 6 5 7
7. Seattle 5 5 73 5 5 8
8. Los Angeles 5 7 61 8 6 9
9. Minnesota 3 8 42 10 9 11
10. Phoenix 3 8 39 10 8 11
11. New York 3 8 29 12 10 12
12. Indiana 3 10 13 9 11 12

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

