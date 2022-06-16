RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv | Russian economy 'won't be as it was,' | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine
AP source: Tortorella hired as coach by Philadelphia Flyers

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 6:01 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers named John Tortorella their new coach, hoping the veteran can help lead them to their first Stanley Cup since 1975.

The hire was confirmed Thursday by a person with direct knowledge of the decision who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anoymity because the move had not been announced.

Tortorella coached Tampa Bay to a Stanley Cup title in 2004, and he also coached the New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and was fired in May 2021 after six seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tortorella is the sixth Flyers coach in the last 10 years and tries to revitalize a dormant franchise that has one playoff series victory since 2012. The Flyers finished with a 25-46-11 record under Alain Vigneault and Mike Yeo and were last in the Metropolitan Division.

