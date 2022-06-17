WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
American wing Llanez loaned again by Wolfsburg to St Pölten

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 1:51 PM

American winger Ulysses Llanez was loaned Friday from Wolfsburg of the German Bundesliga to St. Pölten in Austria’s second tier for the second straight season.

The 21-year-old from Lynwood, California, scored six goals last season.

Llanez has made three appearances for the United States, scoring on a penalty kick in his debut during an exibition against Costa Rica in February 2020.

