American wing Llanez loaned again by Wolfsburg to St Pölten

American winger Ulysses Llanez was loaned Friday from Wolfsburg of the German Bundesliga to St. Pölten in Austria’s second tier…

American winger Ulysses Llanez was loaned Friday from Wolfsburg of the German Bundesliga to St. Pölten in Austria’s second tier for the second straight season.

The 21-year-old from Lynwood, California, scored six goals last season.

Llanez has made three appearances for the United States, scoring on a penalty kick in his debut during an exibition against Costa Rica in February 2020.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.