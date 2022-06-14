2022 World Cup Qualified Teams

The 32 teams that qualified for the 2022 World Cup: Europe (13) — Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands,…

The 32 teams that qualified for the 2022 World Cup:

Europe (13) — Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales

South America (4) — Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay

North and Central America and Caribbean (4) — Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico, United States

Africa (5) — Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia

Asia (6) — Australia, Iran, Japan, Qatar (host), Saudi Arabia, South Korea

Oceania (0)

