2022 World Cup Qualified Teams

The 32 teams that qualified for the 2022 World Cup:
Europe (13) — Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales
South America (4) — Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay
North and Central America and Caribbean (4) — Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico, United States
Africa (5) — Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia
Asia (6) — Australia, Iran, Japan, Qatar (host), Saudi Arabia, South Korea
Oceania (0)
