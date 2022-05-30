RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Women’s pro tennis tour returns to San Diego this fall

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 4:08 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Women’s professional tennis will return to the San Diego area this fall for the first time in seven years.

The $823,000 San Diego Open will be played Oct. 8-16 at Barnes Tennis Center.

The WTA 500 hard-court event will have a 32-player singles draw and 16 doubles teams.

The most recent WTA tournament to be played in the area was in Carlsbad in 2015.

Last year, San Diego hosted an ATP 250 men’s hard-court tournament, which was organized after several Asian events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

