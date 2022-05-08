Wells Fargo Championship Scores

Sunday
At TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Potomac, Md.
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,160; Par: 70
Final Round
|Max Homa (500), $1,620,000
|67-66-71-68—272
|Keegan Bradley (208), $681,000
|70-65-67-72—274
|Matt Fitzpatrick (208), $681,000
|68-68-71-67—274
|Cameron Young (208), $681,000
|68-71-69-66—274
|Rory McIlroy (110), $369,000
|67-73-68-68—276
|Lanto Griffin (92), $303,750
|70-69-71-67—277
|Stephan Jaeger (92), $303,750
|67-71-73-66—277
|Anirban Lahiri (92), $303,750
|68-68-70-71—277
|Stewart Cink (68), $218,250
|66-73-74-65—278
|James Hahn (68), $218,250
|66-68-72-72—278
|Brian Harman (68), $218,250
|69-66-73-70—278
|Mackenzie Hughes (68), $218,250
|66-73-72-67—278
|J.T. Poston (68), $218,250
|68-69-74-67—278
|Adam Schenk (68), $218,250
|69-68-73-68—278
|Jason Day (50), $141,750
|63-67-79-70—279
|Kurt Kitayama (50), $141,750
|67-67-76-69—279
|C.T. Pan (50), $141,750
|68-71-70-70—279
|Chez Reavie (50), $141,750
|69-71-72-67—279
|Nick Taylor (50), $141,750
|67-73-69-70—279
|Jhonattan Vegas (50), $141,750
|68-69-72-70—279
|Corey Conners (40), $98,100
|69-71-70-70—280
|Rickie Fowler (40), $98,100
|66-72-74-68—280
|Sergio Garcia (40), $98,100
|67-71-74-68—280
|Chad Ramey (40), $98,100
|69-66-73-72—280
|Ryan Armour (32), $69,150
|72-67-76-66—281
|Luke Donald (32), $69,150
|71-68-75-67—281
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee (32), $69,150
|66-73-70-72—281
|Denny McCarthy (32), $69,150
|65-69-74-73—281
|Austin Smotherman (32), $69,150
|68-71-73-69—281
|Matthew Wolff (32), $69,150
|65-73-70-73—281
|Luke List (24), $55,013
|68-66-74-74—282
|Justin Lower (24), $55,013
|68-70-76-68—282
|Matthew NeSmith (24), $55,013
|67-72-75-68—282
|Turk Pettit (0), $55,013
|67-72-71-72—282
|Russell Knox (21), $47,925
|68-72-72-71—283
|Troy Merritt (21), $47,925
|71-69-71-72—283
|Michael Gligic (18), $41,850
|71-69-71-73—284
|Tyrrell Hatton (18), $41,850
|70-66-76-72—284
|Si Woo Kim (18), $41,850
|67-72-70-75—284
|Scott Piercy (18), $41,850
|67-71-73-73—284
|Tony Finau (13), $33,750
|69-69-74-73—285
|Russell Henley (13), $33,750
|68-72-74-71—285
|Hank Lebioda (13), $33,750
|68-70-73-74—285
|Rory Sabbatini (13), $33,750
|67-69-77-72—285
|Dawie Van der Walt (13), $33,750
|69-70-76-70—285
|Dylan Frittelli (10), $26,670
|71-69-74-72—286
|David Lingmerth (10), $26,670
|71-69-72-74—286
|Chase Seiffert (10), $26,670
|67-73-74-72—286
|Kelly Kraft (9), $23,490
|70-70-74-73—287
|Matt Kuchar (9), $23,490
|67-73-73-74—287
|Paul Barjon (7), $21,762
|65-74-76-73—288
|Joel Dahmen (7), $21,762
|64-75-76-73—288
|Peter Malnati (7), $21,762
|67-73-77-71—288
|Ben Martin (7), $21,762
|68-70-76-74—288
|Brendan Steele (7), $21,762
|68-70-78-72—288
|Abraham Ancer (6), $20,790
|69-68-76-76—289
|Callum Tarren (6), $20,790
|65-74-77-73—289
|Camilo Villegas (6), $20,790
|69-69-75-76—289
|Ben Kohles (5), $20,340
|67-72-75-76—290
|Henrik Norlander (5), $20,340
|70-69-75-76—290
|Martin Laird (5), $20,070
|70-69-76-76—291
|Kevin Chappell (5), $19,800
|70-69-79-75—293
|Dylan Wu (5), $19,800
|66-73-76-78—293
|Taylor Moore (4), $19,440
|69-71-79-76—295
|Michael Thompson (4), $19,440
|71-69-82-73—295
