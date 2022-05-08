RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Home » Sports » Wells Fargo Championship Scores

Wells Fargo Championship Scores

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 6:56 PM

Sunday

At TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Potomac, Md.

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,160; Par: 70

Final Round

Max Homa (500), $1,620,000 67-66-71-68—272
Keegan Bradley (208), $681,000 70-65-67-72—274
Matt Fitzpatrick (208), $681,000 68-68-71-67—274
Cameron Young (208), $681,000 68-71-69-66—274
Rory McIlroy (110), $369,000 67-73-68-68—276
Lanto Griffin (92), $303,750 70-69-71-67—277
Stephan Jaeger (92), $303,750 67-71-73-66—277
Anirban Lahiri (92), $303,750 68-68-70-71—277
Stewart Cink (68), $218,250 66-73-74-65—278
James Hahn (68), $218,250 66-68-72-72—278
Brian Harman (68), $218,250 69-66-73-70—278
Mackenzie Hughes (68), $218,250 66-73-72-67—278
J.T. Poston (68), $218,250 68-69-74-67—278
Adam Schenk (68), $218,250 69-68-73-68—278
Jason Day (50), $141,750 63-67-79-70—279
Kurt Kitayama (50), $141,750 67-67-76-69—279
C.T. Pan (50), $141,750 68-71-70-70—279
Chez Reavie (50), $141,750 69-71-72-67—279
Nick Taylor (50), $141,750 67-73-69-70—279
Jhonattan Vegas (50), $141,750 68-69-72-70—279
Corey Conners (40), $98,100 69-71-70-70—280
Rickie Fowler (40), $98,100 66-72-74-68—280
Sergio Garcia (40), $98,100 67-71-74-68—280
Chad Ramey (40), $98,100 69-66-73-72—280
Ryan Armour (32), $69,150 72-67-76-66—281
Luke Donald (32), $69,150 71-68-75-67—281
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (32), $69,150 66-73-70-72—281
Denny McCarthy (32), $69,150 65-69-74-73—281
Austin Smotherman (32), $69,150 68-71-73-69—281
Matthew Wolff (32), $69,150 65-73-70-73—281
Luke List (24), $55,013 68-66-74-74—282
Justin Lower (24), $55,013 68-70-76-68—282
Matthew NeSmith (24), $55,013 67-72-75-68—282
Turk Pettit (0), $55,013 67-72-71-72—282
Russell Knox (21), $47,925 68-72-72-71—283
Troy Merritt (21), $47,925 71-69-71-72—283
Michael Gligic (18), $41,850 71-69-71-73—284
Tyrrell Hatton (18), $41,850 70-66-76-72—284
Si Woo Kim (18), $41,850 67-72-70-75—284
Scott Piercy (18), $41,850 67-71-73-73—284
Tony Finau (13), $33,750 69-69-74-73—285
Russell Henley (13), $33,750 68-72-74-71—285
Hank Lebioda (13), $33,750 68-70-73-74—285
Rory Sabbatini (13), $33,750 67-69-77-72—285
Dawie Van der Walt (13), $33,750 69-70-76-70—285
Dylan Frittelli (10), $26,670 71-69-74-72—286
David Lingmerth (10), $26,670 71-69-72-74—286
Chase Seiffert (10), $26,670 67-73-74-72—286
Kelly Kraft (9), $23,490 70-70-74-73—287
Matt Kuchar (9), $23,490 67-73-73-74—287
Paul Barjon (7), $21,762 65-74-76-73—288
Joel Dahmen (7), $21,762 64-75-76-73—288
Peter Malnati (7), $21,762 67-73-77-71—288
Ben Martin (7), $21,762 68-70-76-74—288
Brendan Steele (7), $21,762 68-70-78-72—288
Abraham Ancer (6), $20,790 69-68-76-76—289
Callum Tarren (6), $20,790 65-74-77-73—289
Camilo Villegas (6), $20,790 69-69-75-76—289
Ben Kohles (5), $20,340 67-72-75-76—290
Henrik Norlander (5), $20,340 70-69-75-76—290
Martin Laird (5), $20,070 70-69-76-76—291
Kevin Chappell (5), $19,800 70-69-79-75—293
Dylan Wu (5), $19,800 66-73-76-78—293
Taylor Moore (4), $19,440 69-71-79-76—295
Michael Thompson (4), $19,440 71-69-82-73—295

