RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
Home » Sports » Wake Forest matches ACC…

Wake Forest matches ACC tourney record with 7 HRs

The Associated Press

May 27, 2022, 7:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Adam Cecere was 4 for 4 with two home runs, Brendan Tinsman added four RBIs, and No. 6 seed Wake Forest matched an ACC Tournament record with seven homers in a 16-3 victory over third-seeded Miami on Friday.

Both teams went 1-1 in pool play and will wait until Monday for the NCAA selections. Wake Forest (40-17-1) reached the 40-win plateau for the seventh time in program history. Miami (39-18) was outscored 25-9 at the tournament.

Cecere was one of two Wake Forest players to homer in a six-run third inning, and he was part of back-to-back-to-back shots in a four-run sixth.

Tinsman and Nick Kurtz hit three-run homers in consecutive innings for a 9-2 lead.

Rhett Lowder (11-3) struck out four in five innings while allowing four hits and three earned runs. Teddy McGraw added three strikeouts in two innings before the 10-run rule.

Karson Ligon (6-6) was the first of seven pitchers used by Miami. CJ Kayfus was 3 for 4 with a homer and two two doubles.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up