USFL Football League The Associated Press

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA New Jersey 6 1 0…

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA New Jersey 6 1 0 .857 152 118 Philadelphia 4 3 0 .571 176 177 Michigan 1 6 0 .143 131 144 Pittsburgh 1 6 0 .143 92 164 South W L T Pct PF PA x-Birmingham 7 0 0 1.000 188 125 New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 167 128 Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 125 154 Houston 1 6 0 .143 156 177 x-clinched playoff spot ___ Sunday’s Games Birmingham 26, Pittsburgh 16 Philadelphia 35, Houston 24 Friday’s Games Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, 8 p.m. Saturday’s Games New Orleans vs. Birminghham, 3 p.m. Sunday’s Games Michigan vs. Philadelphia, noon Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.