RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Half of Sievierodonetsk seized | War crimes meeting held at Hague | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Home » Sports » USFL Football League

USFL Football League

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 5:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 6 1 0 .857 152 118
Philadelphia 4 3 0 .571 176 177
Michigan 1 6 0 .143 131 144
Pittsburgh 1 6 0 .143 92 164
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Birmingham 7 0 0 1.000 188 125
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 167 128
Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 125 154
Houston 1 6 0 .143 156 177
x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham 26, Pittsburgh 16

Philadelphia 35, Houston 24

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans vs. Birminghham, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan vs. Philadelphia, noon

Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

TSA hiring DEI chief to help tackle lack of diversity among senior ranks

‘We rocked it.’ How USPS pulled off delivering 380 million COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up