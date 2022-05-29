RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine, Russia battle in the east as Zelenskyy visits front | Fleeing the Russian advance | Russia test-fires hypersonic Zircon missile | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
USFL Football League

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 5:08 PM

All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 6 1 0 .857 152 118
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 141 153
Michigan 1 6 0 .143 131 144
Pittsburgh 1 6 0 .143 92 164
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Birmingham 7 0 0 1.000 188 125
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 167 128
Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 125 154
Houston 1 5 0 .167 132 142
x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 20, Tampa Bay 13

New Orleans 31, Michigan 27

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham 26, Pittsburgh 16

Philadelphia vs. Houston, 6 p.m.

