USFL Football League The Associated Press

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA New Jersey 6 1 0 .857 152 118 Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 141 153 Pittsburgh 1 5 0 .167 76 138 Michigan 1 6 0 .143 131 144 South W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 6 0 0 1.000 162 109 New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 167 128 Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 125 154 Houston 1 5 0 .167 132 142 ___ Saturday’s Games New Jersey 20, Tampa Bay 13 New Orleans 31, Michigan 27 Sunday’s Games Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Houston, 6 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.