RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia aims to widen east Ukraine battle | Evacuations slow, arduous, fraught | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Home » Sports » USFL Football League

USFL Football League

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 12:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 6 1 0 .857 152 118
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 141 153
Pittsburgh 1 5 0 .167 76 138
Michigan 1 6 0 .143 131 144
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 6 0 0 1.000 162 109
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 167 128
Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 125 154
Houston 1 5 0 .167 132 142

___

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 20, Tampa Bay 13

New Orleans 31, Michigan 27

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Houston, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up