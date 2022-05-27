USFL Football League

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 5 1 0 .833 132 105
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 141 153
Michigan 1 5 0 .167 104 113
Pittsburgh 1 5 0 .167 76 138
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 6 0 0 1.000 162 109
New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 136 101
Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 112 134
Houston 1 5 0 .167 132 142

___

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay, noon

New Orleans vs. Michigan, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Houston, 6 p.m.

