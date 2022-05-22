USFL Football League The Associated Press

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA New Jersey 5 1 0 .833 132 105 Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 141 153 Michigan 1 5 0 .167 104 113 Pittsburgh 1 5 0 .167 76 138 South W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 6 0 0 1.000 162 109 New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 136 101 Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 112 134 Houston 1 5 0 .167 132 142 ___ Saturday's Games Philadelphia 35, Tampa Bay 28 Birmingham 33, Michigan 17 Sunday's Games New Orleans 26, Pittsburgh 16 New Jersey 26, Houston 25