RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden | War draws G7 finance leaders' focus | Navalny's team urges more Russian sanctions | Biden lauds Sweden, Finland NATO bids
Home » Sports » USFL Football League

USFL Football League

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 6:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 4 1 0 .800 106 80
Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 106 125
Michigan 1 4 0 .200 87 80
Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 60 109
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 5 0 0 1.000 129 92
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 110 85
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 84 99
Houston 1 4 0 .200 107 116

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Michigan vs. Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, noon

Houston vs. New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

One National Guard unit's idea to improve efficiency: spend less time filling out forms

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up