USFL Football League

The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 7:05 PM

All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 4 1 0 .800 106 80
Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 89 95
Michigan 1 4 0 .200 87 80
Pittsburgh 0 4 0 .000 39 92
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 4 0 0 1.000 99 75
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 110 85
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 84 99
Houston 1 3 0 .250 87 95

___

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 27, Michigan 20

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 27, New Orleans 17

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, noon

Pittsburgh vs. Houston, 4 p.m.

