USFL Football League The Associated Press

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA New Jersey 4 1 0 .800 106 80 Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 89 95 Michigan 1 4 0 .200 87 80 Pittsburgh 0 4 0 .000 39 92 South W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 4 0 0 1.000 99 75 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 110 85 Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 84 99 Houston 1 3 0 .250 87 95 ___ Friday’s Games Tampa Bay 27, Michigan 20 Saturday’s Games New Jersey 27, New Orleans 17 Sunday’s Games Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, noon Pittsburgh vs. Houston, 4 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.