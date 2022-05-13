USFL Football League

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA New Jersey 3 1 0…

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA New Jersey 3 1 0 .750 79 63 Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 89 95 Michigan 1 4 0 .200 87 80 Pittsburgh 0 4 0 .000 39 92 South W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 4 0 0 1.000 99 75 New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 93 58 Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 84 99 Houston 1 3 0 .250 87 95

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 27, Michigan 20

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans vs. New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, noon

Pittsburgh vs. Houston, 4 p.m.

