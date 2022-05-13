RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Home » Sports » USFL Football League

USFL Football League

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 11:29 PM

All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 3 1 0 .750 79 63
Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 89 95
Michigan 1 4 0 .200 87 80
Pittsburgh 0 4 0 .000 39 92
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 4 0 0 1.000 99 75
New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 93 58
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 84 99
Houston 1 3 0 .250 87 95

___

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 27, Michigan 20

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans vs. New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, noon

Pittsburgh vs. Houston, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

