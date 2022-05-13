USFL Football League

|All Times EDT
|All games in Birmingham, Ala.
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Jersey
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|79
|63
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|89
|95
|Michigan
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|87
|80
|Pittsburgh
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|39
|92
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|99
|75
|New Orleans
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|93
|58
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|84
|99
|Houston
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|87
|95
___
|Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 27, Michigan 20
|Saturday’s Games
New Orleans vs. New Jersey, 3 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, noon
Pittsburgh vs. Houston, 4 p.m.
