USFL Football League

The Associated Press

May 12, 2022, 6:33 PM

All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 3 1 0 .750 79 63
Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 89 95
Michigan 1 3 0 .250 67 53
Pittsburgh 0 4 0 .000 39 92
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 4 0 0 1.000 99 75
New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 93 58
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 57 79
Houston 1 3 0 .250 87 95

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans vs. New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, noon

Pittsburgh vs. Houston, 4 p.m.

