USFL Football League The Associated Press

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA New Jersey 3 1 0 .750 79 63 Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 89 95 Michigan 1 3 0 .250 67 53 Pittsburgh 0 4 0 .000 39 92 South W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 4 0 0 1.000 99 75 New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 70 42 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 57 79 Houston 1 2 0 .333 71 72 ___ Saturday's Games Tampa Bay 27, Houston 26 Birmingham 22, New Orleans 13 Sunday's Games Michigan 24, Pittsburgh 0 New Jersey 24, Philadelphia 16 Friday's Games Philadelphia 26, Michigan 25 Saturday's Games New Jersey 21, Pittsburgh 13 Birmingham 16, Tampa Bay 10 Sunday's Games Houston at New Orleans, 3 p.m.