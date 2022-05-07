USFL Football League

|All Times EDT
|All games in Birmingham, Ala.
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Jersey
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|79
|63
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|89
|95
|Michigan
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|67
|53
|Pittsburgh
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|39
|92
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|83
|65
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|70
|42
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|47
|63
|Houston
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|71
|72
___
|Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 27, Houston 26
Birmingham 22, New Orleans 13
|Sunday’s Games
Michigan 24, Pittsburgh 0
New Jersey 24, Philadelphia 16
|Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 26, Michigan 25
|Saturday’s Games
New Jersey 21, Pittsburgh 13
Tampa Bay at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Houston at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
