USFL Football League The Associated Press

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA New Jersey 2 1 0 .667 58 50 Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 89 95 Michigan 1 3 0 .250 67 53 Pittsburgh 0 3 0 .000 26 71 South W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 3 0 0 1.000 83 65 New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 70 42 Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 47 63 Houston 1 2 0 .333 71 72 ___ Saturday’s Games Tampa Bay 27, Houston 26 Birmingham 22, New Orleans 13 Sunday’s Games Michigan 24, Pittsburgh 0 New Jersey 24, Philadelphia 16 Friday’s Games Philadelphia 26, Michigan 25 Saturday’s Games New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Birmingham, 7 p.m. Sunday’s Games Houston at New Orleans, 3 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.