USFL Football League

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 1:15 AM

All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 2 1 0 .667 58 50
Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 89 95
Michigan 1 3 0 .250 67 53
Pittsburgh 0 3 0 .000 26 71
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 3 0 0 1.000 83 65
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 70 42
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 47 63
Houston 1 2 0 .333 71 72

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 27, Houston 26

Birmingham 22, New Orleans 13

Sunday’s Games

Michigan 24, Pittsburgh 0

New Jersey 24, Philadelphia 16

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 26, Michigan 25

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

