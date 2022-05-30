RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Home » Sports » USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 3:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Tennessee (31) 53-7 775 1
2. Oregon State 44-15 714 3
3. Virginia Tech 41-12 691 2
4. Stanford 41-14 687 4
5. Oklahoma State 39-20 559 7
6. Miami Fla. 39-18 552 5
7. Texas A&M 37-18 536 9
8. Maryland 45-12 515 8
9. Louisville 38-18 457 6
10. Southern Mississippi 43-16 383 12
11. Notre Dame 35-14 382 16
12. Texas 42-19 378 17
13. Arkansas 38-18 302 10
14. Texas State 45-12 300 14
15. Texas Tech 37-20 278 11
16. North Carolina 38-19 273 NR
17. East Carolina 42-18 271 25
18. Gonzaga 36-17 233 15
19. Virginia 38-17 230 13
20. Auburn 37-19 229 21
21. UC Santa Barbara 43-12 164 18
22. Florida 39-22 158 NR
23. TCU 36-20 154 19
24. Georgia Southern 40-18 147 25
25. UCLA 38-22 145 22

Dropped out: No. 20 LSU (38-20); No. 23 Connecticut (46-13); No. 24 Vanderbilt (36-21).

Others receiving votes:

LSU (38-20) 118; Oklahoma (37-20) 102; Connecticut (46-13) 88; Wake Forest (40-17) 79; Vanderbilt (36-21) 60; Georgia Tech (34-22) 21; Rutgers (44-15) 19; Grand Canyon (41-19) 18; Wofford (42-16) 15; Georgia (35-21) 10; North Carolina State (36-21) 9; Louisiana Tech (42-19) 8; San Diego (36-18) 6; Dallas Baptist (34-22) 3; Oregon (35-23) 2; Arizona (37-23) 2; Michigan (32-26) 1; Campbell (40-17) 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

TSA hiring DEI chief to help tackle lack of diversity among senior ranks

Why GSA believes its new cloud services contract is different than past efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up