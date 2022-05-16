USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Tennessee (30) 45-7 774 1 2. Oregon State (1) 40-11 734 2 3. Virginia Tech 36-11 683 6 4. Stanford 33-14 615 7 5. Arkansas 37-14 600 4 6. Miami 37-14 565 5 7. Texas Tech 35-16 541 13 8. Oklahoma St. 34-17 510 3 9. Louisville 35-15 453 8 10. Virginia 37-13 450 9 11. Texas A&M 33-16 431 16 12. Gonzaga 32-13 393 12 13. Notre Dame 31-11 386 14 14. Maryland 41-10 375 17 15. UConn 42-10 341 10 16. Southern Miss. 38-14 303 11 17. Texas St. 41-11 297 19 18. Auburn 35-16 260 20 19. Vanderbilt 34-16 246 21 20. Texas 35-17 209 18 21. UC Santa Barbara 37-11 159 23 21. Florida St. 32-18 159 25 23. UCLA 33-18 117 24 24. LSU 33-18 87 15 25. Georgia 33-18 67 22

Dropped out: None.

Others receiving votes:

TCU (32-18) 59; Dallas Baptist (33-18) 38; Arizona (35-18) 37; Georgia Southern (34-17) 36; Rutgers (39-12) 30; Florida (32-19) 27; Grand Canyon (36-17) 25; Wofford (37-14) 16; Georgia Tech (28-21) 14; Wake Forest (35-16) 12; San Diego (31-16) 6; East Carolina (34-18) 5; NC State (32-17) 5; Coastal Carolina (32-16) 2; Mississippi (31-19) 2; Oklahoma (31-18) 2; Old Dominion (34-15) 2; Davidson (40-9) 1; S. Illinois (38-13) 1.

