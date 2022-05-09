USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Tennessee (26) 42-6 745 1 2. Oregon State (4) 38-9 723 2 3. Oklahoma State 34-13 670 4 4. Arkansas 36-12 647 3 5. Miami (Fla.) 35-12 600 5 6. Virginia Tech 33-10 567 6 7. Stanford 29-14 485 11 8. Louisville 33-13 458 10 9. Virginia 34-12 448 9 10. Connecticut 40-8 405 13 11. Southern Mississippi 36-12 379 7 12. Gonzaga 29-13 346 15 13. Texas Tech 32-16 343 12 14. Notre Dame 28-10 333 14 15. LSU 32-15 321 19 16. Texas A&M 30-16 291 21 17. Maryland 37-10 279 17 18. Texas 34-17 264 20 19. Texas State 38-11 263 22 20. Auburn 32-16 219 18 21. Vanderbilt 31-15 174 23 22. Georgia 32-16 168 16 23. UC Santa Barbara 33-11 106 NR 24. UCLA 30-17 105 8 25. Florida State 28-17 78 25

Dropped out: No. 24 Georgia Tech (27-21).

Others receiving votes:

Georgia Southern (32-15) 77; Rutgers (37-11) 37; Dallas Baptist (30-17) 31; Arizona (33-17) 27; TCU (28-18) 25; Florida (29-18) 23; Wake Forest (33-14) 22; Grand Canyon (33-16) 19; Oregon (28-19) 16; Wofford (35-13) 15; Georgia Tech (27-21) 13; Clemson (31-17) 8; Oklahoma (29-17) 6; San Diego (30-16) 6; Old Dominion (31-13) 3; Coastal Carolina (29-15) 2; North Carolina State (30-15) 2; East Carolina (30-18) 1.

