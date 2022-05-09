USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 2:39 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Tennessee (26) 42-6 745 1
2. Oregon State (4) 38-9 723 2
3. Oklahoma State 34-13 670 4
4. Arkansas 36-12 647 3
5. Miami (Fla.) 35-12 600 5
6. Virginia Tech 33-10 567 6
7. Stanford 29-14 485 11
8. Louisville 33-13 458 10
9. Virginia 34-12 448 9
10. Connecticut 40-8 405 13
11. Southern Mississippi 36-12 379 7
12. Gonzaga 29-13 346 15
13. Texas Tech 32-16 343 12
14. Notre Dame 28-10 333 14
15. LSU 32-15 321 19
16. Texas A&M 30-16 291 21
17. Maryland 37-10 279 17
18. Texas 34-17 264 20
19. Texas State 38-11 263 22
20. Auburn 32-16 219 18
21. Vanderbilt 31-15 174 23
22. Georgia 32-16 168 16
23. UC Santa Barbara 33-11 106 NR
24. UCLA 30-17 105 8
25. Florida State 28-17 78 25

Dropped out: No. 24 Georgia Tech (27-21).

Others receiving votes:

Georgia Southern (32-15) 77; Rutgers (37-11) 37; Dallas Baptist (30-17) 31; Arizona (33-17) 27; TCU (28-18) 25; Florida (29-18) 23; Wake Forest (33-14) 22; Grand Canyon (33-16) 19; Oregon (28-19) 16; Wofford (35-13) 15; Georgia Tech (27-21) 13; Clemson (31-17) 8; Oklahoma (29-17) 6; San Diego (30-16) 6; Old Dominion (31-13) 3; Coastal Carolina (29-15) 2; North Carolina State (30-15) 2; East Carolina (30-18) 1.

