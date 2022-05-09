USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Tennessee (26)
|42-6
|745
|1
|2. Oregon State (4)
|38-9
|723
|2
|3. Oklahoma State
|34-13
|670
|4
|4. Arkansas
|36-12
|647
|3
|5. Miami (Fla.)
|35-12
|600
|5
|6. Virginia Tech
|33-10
|567
|6
|7. Stanford
|29-14
|485
|11
|8. Louisville
|33-13
|458
|10
|9. Virginia
|34-12
|448
|9
|10. Connecticut
|40-8
|405
|13
|11. Southern Mississippi
|36-12
|379
|7
|12. Gonzaga
|29-13
|346
|15
|13. Texas Tech
|32-16
|343
|12
|14. Notre Dame
|28-10
|333
|14
|15. LSU
|32-15
|321
|19
|16. Texas A&M
|30-16
|291
|21
|17. Maryland
|37-10
|279
|17
|18. Texas
|34-17
|264
|20
|19. Texas State
|38-11
|263
|22
|20. Auburn
|32-16
|219
|18
|21. Vanderbilt
|31-15
|174
|23
|22. Georgia
|32-16
|168
|16
|23. UC Santa Barbara
|33-11
|106
|NR
|24. UCLA
|30-17
|105
|8
|25. Florida State
|28-17
|78
|25
Dropped out: No. 24 Georgia Tech (27-21).
Others receiving votes:
Georgia Southern (32-15) 77; Rutgers (37-11) 37; Dallas Baptist (30-17) 31; Arizona (33-17) 27; TCU (28-18) 25; Florida (29-18) 23; Wake Forest (33-14) 22; Grand Canyon (33-16) 19; Oregon (28-19) 16; Wofford (35-13) 15; Georgia Tech (27-21) 13; Clemson (31-17) 8; Oklahoma (29-17) 6; San Diego (30-16) 6; Old Dominion (31-13) 3; Coastal Carolina (29-15) 2; North Carolina State (30-15) 2; East Carolina (30-18) 1.
