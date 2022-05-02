USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Tennessee (31) 40-4 775 1 2. Oregon State 34-9 737 2 3. Arkansas 34-10 697 4 4. Oklahoma State 31-13 663 7 5. Miami (Fla.) 32-12 592 3 6. Virginia Tech 31-10 567 10 7. Southern Mississippi 34-10 532 5 8. UCLA 30-13 440 14 9. Virginia 33-12 423 8 10. Louisville 31-12 421 17 11. Stanford 25-14 391 9 12. Texas Tech 31-16 386 13 13. Connecticut 37-8 374 16 14. Notre Dame 28-10 333 12 15. Gonzaga 28-13 326 15 16. Georgia 30-14 276 11 17. Maryland 35-9 271 23 18. Auburn 31-14 268 21 19. LSU 29-14 256 20 20. Texas 31-16 244 6 21. Texas A&M 27-15 227 NR 22. Texas State 34-11 215 18 23. Vanderbilt 29-13 110 22 24. Georgia Tech 27-18 90 NR 25. Florida State 26-15 81 NR

Dropped out: No. 19 TCU (27-16); No. 24 Wofford (31-13); No. 25 Georgia Southern (29-15).

Others receiving votes:

Rutgers (36-9) 74; TCU (27-16) 58; Arizona (32-14) 55; UC Santa Barbara (30-10) 40; Georgia Southern (29-15) 38; Oregon (28-15) 28; Mercer (35-9) 23; Wake Forest (31-13) 13; Florida (25-18) 11; North Carolina (24-17) 10; Wofford (31-13) 10; Grand Canyon (30-15) 6; North Carolina State (29-13) 4; San Diego (27-15) 4; West Virginia (26-16) 3; Oklahoma (27-15) 2; Davidson (33-9) 1.

