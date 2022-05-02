USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Steel plant evacuees leave | Russians repair bridge | Jill Biden meeting refugees | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 2:17 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Tennessee (31) 40-4 775 1
2. Oregon State 34-9 737 2
3. Arkansas 34-10 697 4
4. Oklahoma State 31-13 663 7
5. Miami (Fla.) 32-12 592 3
6. Virginia Tech 31-10 567 10
7. Southern Mississippi 34-10 532 5
8. UCLA 30-13 440 14
9. Virginia 33-12 423 8
10. Louisville 31-12 421 17
11. Stanford 25-14 391 9
12. Texas Tech 31-16 386 13
13. Connecticut 37-8 374 16
14. Notre Dame 28-10 333 12
15. Gonzaga 28-13 326 15
16. Georgia 30-14 276 11
17. Maryland 35-9 271 23
18. Auburn 31-14 268 21
19. LSU 29-14 256 20
20. Texas 31-16 244 6
21. Texas A&M 27-15 227 NR
22. Texas State 34-11 215 18
23. Vanderbilt 29-13 110 22
24. Georgia Tech 27-18 90 NR
25. Florida State 26-15 81 NR

Dropped out: No. 19 TCU (27-16); No. 24 Wofford (31-13); No. 25 Georgia Southern (29-15).

Others receiving votes:

Rutgers (36-9) 74; TCU (27-16) 58; Arizona (32-14) 55; UC Santa Barbara (30-10) 40; Georgia Southern (29-15) 38; Oregon (28-15) 28; Mercer (35-9) 23; Wake Forest (31-13) 13; Florida (25-18) 11; North Carolina (24-17) 10; Wofford (31-13) 10; Grand Canyon (30-15) 6; North Carolina State (29-13) 4; San Diego (27-15) 4; West Virginia (26-16) 3; Oklahoma (27-15) 2; Davidson (33-9) 1.

