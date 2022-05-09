USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Tennessee (31) 31-1 775 1 2. Oregon State 24-7 691 5 3. Miami (Fla.) 26-6 662 11 4. Texas Tech 27-8 646 4 5. Arkansas 23-7 631 2 6. Oklahoma State 23-9 607 7 7. Texas 24-10 598 6 8. Virginia 26-6 558 3 9. Notre Dame 20-5 531 13 10. Georgia 24-8 442 10 11. Louisville 23-8 420 14 12. LSU 23-9 399 16 13. UCLA 22-9 329 17 14. Southern Mississippi 23-8 324 24 15. Gonzaga 21-8 259 18 16. Arizona 22-10 225 9 17. Vanderbilt 22-9 205 12 17. Florida State 21-11 205 22 19. Dallas Baptist 21-10 175 31 20. Texas State 24-9 148 15 21. Connecticut 24-7 144 30 22. Auburn 22-10 143 33 23. Stanford 17-10 119 27 24. Maryland 25-7 118 23 25. Wake Forest 25-7 109 28¤

Dropped out: No. 8 Mississippi (19-12); No. 19 Florida State (18-13); No. 20 North Carolina (21-11); No. 21 TCU (21-11); No. 25 North Carolina State (19-11).

Others receiving votes: Mississippi (19-12) 90; TCU (21-11) 78; Florida State (18-13) 57; North Carolina (21-11) 52; Virginia Tech (20-8) 52; Alabama (21-12) 42; Mercer (27-5) 42; Georgia Tech (21-12) 41; Oregon (21-11) 39; Rutgers (25-6) 39; North Carolina State (19-11) 17; Liberty (20-10) 15; UC Santa Barbara (21-8) 15; Kennesaw State (21-9) 11; Wofford (24-9) 10; Georgia State (22-10) 5; Georgia Southern (20-11) 2; Davidson (24-6) 2; Louisiana Tech (23-10) 1; San Diego (19-11) 1; Tulane (22-10) 1.¤

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.