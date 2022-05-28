RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia aims to widen east Ukraine battle | Evacuations slow, arduous, fraught | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Home » Sports » Uhre's goal helps Union…

Uhre’s goal helps Union earn 1-1 draw with Revolution

The Associated Press

May 28, 2022, 10:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored the tying goal for the Philadelphia Union in a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Uhre scored the equalizer in the 77th minute for Philadelphia (6-1-7).

Gustavo Bou scored on a penalty kick to give the Revolution (4-5-4) a 1-0 lead in the 75th minute.

The Revolution outshot the Union 17-3 but had only a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.

Matt Turner had one save the Revolution. Andre Blake saved two for the Union.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

Survey: Worried about back-to-office plans? A lot of you are.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up