UCLA rallies to beat Cal 7-5 in 10th in Pac 12 tourney

The Associated Press

May 28, 2022, 1:56 AM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ethan Gourson and Kyle Karros had back-to-back RBI singles in the 10th inning and third-seeded UCLA stayed alive in the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament with a 9-7 win over sixth-seeded Cal on Friday night.

The Bruins forced extra innings on the scorching night with the game in the upper 90s most of time, with two runs in the eighth and 6 innings of one-hit relief by Daniel Colwell and Luke Jewett.

UCLA (37-21), which lost to Cal (29-27) 4-1 in the tournament opener, now face Oregon State on Saturday.

The Bruins scored three runs in the fourth inning, with Gourson knocking in two, for a 5-3 lead but the Bears came back in the bottom of the inning with four runs, helped by two errors and a bases-loaded walk.

Curialle, who finished with three hits, had an RBI single in the eighth after Jake Palmer’s RBI double. Gourson drove in three runs.

Rodney Green Jr. had three hits for Cal and Hance Smith, who homered, and Nathan Manning both had two RBI.

